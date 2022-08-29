Pics: Arjun-Malaika, Varun Dhawan & Others at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding

Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on Sunday (28 August). Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput attended the wedding.

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was also spotted at the event with his wife Jaanvi. Here are some pictures from the event.