Pics: Arjun-Malaika, Varun Dhawan & Others at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Rohit Dhawan were also at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding.
Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on Sunday (28 August). Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput attended the wedding.
Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was also spotted at the event with his wife Jaanvi. Here are some pictures from the event.
