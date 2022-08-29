ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Arjun-Malaika, Varun Dhawan & Others at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Rohit Dhawan were also at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on Sunday (28 August). Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput attended the wedding.

Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was also spotted at the event with his wife Jaanvi. Here are some pictures from the event.

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Wedding: See Pics of JLo's 3 Wedding Dresses

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Wedding: See Pics of JLo's 3 Wedding Dresses

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Arjun Kapoor   Shahid Kapoor   Mira Rajput 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×