Katrina Kaif Gives a Peek Into Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Celebrations In London

Katrina shared some photos of Vicky from his birthday dinner.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 May, to share photos of Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday celebrations. The couple was in London to celebrate the day. Katrina captioned the pics with emojis. In one of the photos, Vicky can be seen sipping coffee. We also see the birthday cake in another photo.

Vicky is currently shooting for Chhaava, in which he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

