In Photos: Why Residents of Delhi's Katewara Village Boycotted MCD Elections

"We did not want to vote because we were angry with all the parties. They have forgotten us," said 80-year-old Kapoor Singh, who has spent his life in Katewara village.

The village, which is part of the Nangal Thakran municipal ward in Northwest Delhi, boycotted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on 4 November. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a state election commission officer said that no resident voted in any of the three polling stations in the village. The village has around 3,150 voters.

On 6 November, The Quint visited the village and found that residents' woes range from the state of drains and roads to the lack of job opportunities and schools nearby.