In Pics: Kartik, Sara, Randeep, Arushi at ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Screening

From Yami Gautam to Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Love Aaj Kal, which released on 14 February. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Arushi Sharma in lead roles, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Love Aaj Kal is the second instalment of the 2009 film, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The current film also focuses on two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi. Take a look at the pictures: