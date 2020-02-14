In Pics: Kartik, Sara, Randeep, Arushi at ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Screening
From Yami Gautam to Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Love Aaj Kal, which released on 14 February. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Arushi Sharma in lead roles, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Love Aaj Kal is the second instalment of the 2009 film, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The current film also focuses on two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi. Take a look at the pictures:

  • 09
    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan arrive on a bike for the screening of <i>Love Aaj Kal.</i>
    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan arrive on a bike for the screening of Love Aaj Kal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Arushi Sharma looked beautiful in black.
    Arushi Sharma looked beautiful in black.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Randeep Hooda arrives for the screening.
    Randeep Hooda arrives for the screening.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Rakul Preet Singh looked chic in a metallic grey top and jeans.&nbsp;
    Rakul Preet Singh looked chic in a metallic grey top and jeans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the screening.&nbsp;
    Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Kriti Kharbhanda sported an elegant co-ord outfit.
    Kriti Kharbhanda sported an elegant co-ord outfit.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Yami Gautam poses for the shutterbugs.
    Yami Gautam poses for the shutterbugs.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan at the <i>Love Aaj Kal </i>screening.&nbsp;
    Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan at the Love Aaj Kal screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Laksh Lalwani, who’ll make his debut with <i>Dostana 2, </i>too made an appearance.
    Laksh Lalwani, who’ll make his debut with Dostana 2, too made an appearance.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

