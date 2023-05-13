ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Cong Cadre Breaks Out Into Song & Dance as Party Crosses Halfway Mark

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said the BJP has "not been able to make the mark."

The Quint
Updated
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Also Read

Kudachi (SC) Election Result 2023 Live: Cong Leading in This Karnataka Seat

Kudachi (SC) Election Result 2023 Live: Cong Leading in This Karnataka Seat

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News