Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani Share Pics From Ambani Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration recently took place on a cruise in Italy. Celebrities who attended the festivities are still reminiscing about the event. Karisma Kapoor shared a sun-soaked photo from Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans praised the picture as 'frame-worthy,' but many also questioned the absence of Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, Raha.