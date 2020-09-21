Pics: Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Family
Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday, 21 September.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 on Monday, 21 September. To mark the occasion, she had a quiet celebration with her family. Kareena's sister Karisma took to Instagram to post some photos of the party the family threw for Bebo.
Take a look at the photos:
Karisma also shared a throwback photo with Kareena and wrote, "Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most".
A day before turning 40, Kareena shared a post reflecting on the lessons she learnt all these years. "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG", she wrote.
From Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, celebrities showered Kareena with birthday wishes.
