In Pics: Kareena, Vicky, Athiya Shetty Stun on Day 5 of LFW
Kareena concluded the Lakme Fashion Week in style.
Kareena concluded the Lakme Fashion Week in style.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 came to a conclusion on Sunday as the fifth day wrapped up with some stunning designs being showcased on the ramp. Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she walked the ramp in a dark green gown for the grand finale of the event. Other celebrities who were spotted included Athiya Shetty, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Amyra Dastur, Tahira Kashyap, Kunal Khemu, Ileana D’Cruz, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and more. Everyone who participated on Sunday looked absolutely gorgeous. Take a look:

  • 19
    Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.
    Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Kareena looked stunning in the deep green gown.
    Kareena looked stunning in the deep green gown.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Kareena poses for the paps.
    Kareena poses for the paps.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Kareena Kapoor with the designer Amit Aggarwal.
    Kareena Kapoor with the designer Amit Aggarwal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Kareena Kapoor dressed in a more casual outfit.
    Kareena Kapoor dressed in a more casual outfit.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Actor Divya Khosla Kumar looked stunning as she walked down the ramp for Krsna Couture.
    Actor Divya Khosla Kumar looked stunning as she walked down the ramp for Krsna Couture.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Neil&nbsp; Nitin Mukesh goes blue for the ramp walk.
    Neil  Nitin Mukesh goes blue for the ramp walk.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh take over the stage.
    Couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh take over the stage.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Jim Sarbh in ethnic wear on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week.
    Jim Sarbh in ethnic wear on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    <i>Malang </i>actor Kunal Khemu smiles.
    Malang actor Kunal Khemu smiles.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Actor Athiya Shetty looks gorgeous.
    Actor Athiya Shetty looks gorgeous.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Athiya Shetty and Ilena D’Cruz look stunning as they strike a final pose.&nbsp;
    Athiya Shetty and Ilena D’Cruz look stunning as they strike a final pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Tahira Kashyap rocks the ramp look.
    Tahira Kashyap rocks the ramp look.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Amyra Dastur rocks a fancy headgear.&nbsp;
    Amyra Dastur rocks a fancy headgear. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Amyra Dastur walks away with poise.
    Amyra Dastur walks away with poise.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan.
    Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Riteish Deshmukh poses.
    Riteish Deshmukh poses.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Vicky Kaushal has an intense look on his face.
    Vicky Kaushal has an intense look on his face.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Designer Manish Malhotra in an all-black outfit.
    Designer Manish Malhotra in an all-black outfit.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

