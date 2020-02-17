In Pics: Kareena, Vicky, Athiya Shetty Stun on Day 5 of LFW

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 came to a conclusion on Sunday as the fifth day wrapped up with some stunning designs being showcased on the ramp. Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she walked the ramp in a dark green gown for the grand finale of the event. Other celebrities who were spotted included Athiya Shetty, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Amyra Dastur, Tahira Kashyap, Kunal Khemu, Ileana D’Cruz, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and more. Everyone who participated on Sunday looked absolutely gorgeous. Take a look: