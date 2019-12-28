Pics: Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh Pay Respects to Kushal Punjabi

Kushal reportedly died by suicide on 26 December having hanged himself at his flat at Pali Hill in Mumbai. He was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. According to the Mumbai police, a one-and-a-half page suicide note was found in his home in which he had written that no one was to be blamed for his death and that his assets should be divided equally between his parents, sister and three-year-old son. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an investigation is underway.