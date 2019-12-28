Pics: Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh Pay Respects to Kushal Punjabi
Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh and Chetan Hansraj at Kushal Punjabi’s last rites.
Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh and Chetan Hansraj at Kushal Punjabi’s last rites.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Several actors and television personalities gathered to attend the last rites of Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Kushal Punjabi who passed away on Thursday, 26 December. Former Saaavdhan India host Sushant Singh, Karanvir Bohra, Shehnaz Treasury, director Ken Ghosh, Vahbiz Dorabjee and model Diandra Soares were among those in attendance.

Check out pictures here:

    Actor Chetan Hansraj was a close friend of Kushal's.
    Actor Chetan Hansraj was a close friend of Kushal’s.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Actor and host Sushant Singh.
    Actor and host Sushant Singh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani.
    Karanvir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Tanaaz, Delnaaz and Bhaktiyaar irani.
    Tanaaz, Delnaaz and Bhaktiyaar irani.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    TV actor Jasveer Kaur.
    TV actor Jasveer Kaur.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shenaz Treasury at the funeral.
    Shenaz Treasury at the funeral.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan Grover.
    Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan Grover.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Director Ken Ghosh.
    Director Ken Ghosh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Model Diandra Soares.
    Model Diandra Soares.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.
    Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Former Bigg Boss contestant Suyyash Rai.
    Former Bigg Boss contestant Suyyash Rai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Model Vahbiz Dorabjee.
    Model Vahbiz Dorabjee.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Kushal reportedly died by suicide on 26 December having hanged himself at his flat at Pali Hill in Mumbai. He was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. According to the Mumbai police, a one-and-a-half page suicide note was found in his home in which he had written that no one was to be blamed for his death and that his assets should be divided equally between his parents, sister and three-year-old son. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an investigation is underway.

