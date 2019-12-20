Taimur Celebrates B’Day With Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan & Others

As Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older, his parents Kareena and Saif threw a lavish birthday party for him. Karan Johar, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan came with their children and they had a blast.

Some time back, Kareena had said that Taimur has demanded two cakes for his third birthday. “He is a Kapoor. So, he said, ‘I want two cakes, one Santa and one Hulk,’” Kareena said, adding that when she asked “Why two?” his answer was “Two!” We are all waiting for the photos of little Taimur cutting his cake.