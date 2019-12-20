Taimur Celebrates B’Day With Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan & Others
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur; Karan Johar with son Yash.&nbsp;
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur; Karan Johar with son Yash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Taimur Celebrates B’Day With Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan & Others

As Taimur Ali Khan turns a year older, his parents Kareena and Saif threw a lavish birthday party for him. Karan Johar, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan came with their children and they had a blast.

Some time back, Kareena had said that Taimur has demanded two cakes for his third birthday. “He is a Kapoor. So, he said, ‘I want two cakes, one Santa and one Hulk,’” Kareena said, adding that when she asked “Why two?” his answer was “Two!” We are all waiting for the photos of little Taimur cutting his cake.

  • 13
    Karisma and Kareena Kapoor begin preparations for Taimur’s birthday party.
    Karisma and Kareena Kapoor begin preparations for Taimur’s birthday party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Mommy Kareena with Taimur ahead of the celebrations.&nbsp;
    Mommy Kareena with Taimur ahead of the celebrations. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Karishma with her daughter and mother Babita at the party.&nbsp;
    Karishma with her daughter and mother Babita at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Star of the day Taimur with Kareena and Saif.&nbsp;
    Star of the day Taimur with Kareena and Saif. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Saif gets the cake.&nbsp;
    Saif gets the cake. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    The birthday celebrations begin.&nbsp;
    The birthday celebrations begin. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu attend the party.&nbsp;
    Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu attend the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Kunal Kemmu at the venue.&nbsp;
    Kunal Kemmu at the venue. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Karan Johar and his son Yash.&nbsp;
    Karan Johar and his son Yash. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh pose with their kids.&nbsp;
    Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh pose with their kids. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Game time for the kids.&nbsp;
    Game time for the kids. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra.&nbsp;
    Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Nikhil Dwivedi’s wife Gauri and son Shivaan.&nbsp;
    Nikhil Dwivedi’s wife Gauri and son Shivaan. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

