Kannagi Nagar in Chennai Is Now Vibrant With Colour, Faces & Life

Kannagi Nagar, a colony built by the Tamil Nadu government as a resettlement area, is often associated with crime, ghost corridors and resentment. The area has now, however, been given a facelift.

In an initiative by St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints, in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation, an art district has been created in the area.

10 national artists, including five from Chennai and five international ones and St+art Chennai 2020 worked on multiple murals to make the area appealing while staying true to the essence of the people.

Over the last few days, several workshops and curated tours were conducted in the neighbourhood.