Pics: Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dang Host a Wedding Celebration Party

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang hosted a wedding reception party.
Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang hosted a wedding reception party.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi married her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on Monday, 10 February. Photographs from their grand wedding surfaced online, and fans can’t have enough of the stunning bride and groom. The couple also hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Tuesday for their friends and family. A number of TV actors and celebrities made an appearance at the reception. Take a look at the pictures here:

    Kamya Punjabi with her husband Shalabh Dang.
    Kamya Punjabi with her husband Shalabh Dang.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Actor Vahbbiz Dorabjee at the wedding reception party.
    Actor Vahbbiz Dorabjee at the wedding reception party.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Kamya and Shalabh got married on Monday.
    Kamya and Shalabh got married on Monday.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Priya Malik arrived in a pink saree.
    Priya Malik arrived in a pink saree.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Vindu Dara Singh also made an appearance
    Vindu Dara Singh also made an appearance(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Actor Suchitra Pillai looked elegant in a black shimmery gown
    Actor Suchitra Pillai looked elegant in a black shimmery gown(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Actor Parag Tyagi too made an appearance at the reception
    Actor Parag Tyagi too made an appearance at the reception(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
    Kavita Kaushik arrived with her husband
    Kavita Kaushik arrived with her husband(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

