Pics: Kamya Punjabi, Shalabh Dang Host a Wedding Celebration Party
TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi married her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on Monday, 10 February. Photographs from their grand wedding surfaced online, and fans can’t have enough of the stunning bride and groom. The couple also hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Tuesday for their friends and family. A number of TV actors and celebrities made an appearance at the reception. Take a look at the pictures here:
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )