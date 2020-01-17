Pics: Shabana Azmi, Farhan, Anil Go Retro for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day
Celebs at their creative best.
Celebs at their creative best.(Photo Yogen Shah)

Pics: Shabana Azmi, Farhan, Anil Go Retro for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day

On 16 January, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older. To celebrate the special occasion, Akhtar had a big birthday bash with a retro theme.

Actor Divya Dutta dressed like Anarkali, while Zoya Akhtar showed up in boot cut pants. Satish Kaushik rocked the polka dot style. However, it’s Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi who stole the show with their colour-coordinated red polka dot outfits. Shibani Dandekar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Urmila Matondkar, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, filmmaker Ashuotosh Gowariker, Shefali Shah, and Tabu were some of the other celebrities who were invited.

Check out photos below:

    Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi go full retro for the special occasion.
    Farhan Akhtar arrives.
    Farhan Akhtar with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.
    Zoya Akhtar arrives for the party in boot cut pants.
    Aamir Khan.
    Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
    Urmila Matondkar looks stunning.
    Anil Kapoor poses with Urmila Matondkar.
    Satish Kaushik with his wife.
    Shefali Shah with husband.
    Tabu enters gracefully.
    Boney Kapoor
    Manish Malhotra is all decked&nbsp; out.
    Swara Bhaskar
    Actor Ali Fazal.
    Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.
    Divya Dutta dressed in red.
    Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker with family.
