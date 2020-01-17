Pics: Shabana Azmi, Farhan, Anil Go Retro for Javed Akhtar’s B’Day

On 16 January, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older. To celebrate the special occasion, Akhtar had a big birthday bash with a retro theme.

Actor Divya Dutta dressed like Anarkali, while Zoya Akhtar showed up in boot cut pants. Satish Kaushik rocked the polka dot style. However, it’s Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi who stole the show with their colour-coordinated red polka dot outfits. Shibani Dandekar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Urmila Matondkar, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, filmmaker Ashuotosh Gowariker, Shefali Shah, and Tabu were some of the other celebrities who were invited.

Check out photos below: