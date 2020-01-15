Ahead of Javed Akhtar’s 75th B’Day, Family Plans Grand Exhibition
Farhan Akhtar, Zoya, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi strike a pose with the limited edition of Javed Akhtar pens.&nbsp;
Farhan Akhtar, Zoya, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi strike a pose with the limited edition of Javed Akhtar pens. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday on 17 January is going to be a grand affair. Ahead of the special day, an exhibition of rare photographs, paintings, sketches, film posters, lobby cards and personal memorabilia of the scriptwriter, poet and activist titled The World of Javed Akhtar will be held at Nehru Centre art gallery on 16 January. Curated by photojournalist Pradeep Chandra and film historian SMM Ausaja, the show follows 75 Frames.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Shabana Azmi, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. A customized collection of Javed Akhtar pens was also launched. Among the guests present were Poonam Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, Divya Dutta, Salim Merchant and others.

  • 17
    Javed Akhtar interacts with the team of The World of Javed Akhtar exhibition.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    The Akhtar family inaugurates the exhibition at Nehru Centre art gallery ahead of Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya, Farhan and Shibani Dandekar pose for a photograph.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Shabana Azmi looks gorgeous in a yellow and blue saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Zoya opts for an elegant brown kurta for the occasion. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Divya Dutta at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    The Akhtars launch a special edition of Javed Akhtar pens. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Javed Akhtar and Zoya take a look at the photographs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    The veteran lyricist and scriptwriter in a conversation. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Rajkumar Hirani and Sudhir Mishra engage in a conversation. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Veteran singer Ila Arun looks at a photograph of Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Alka Yagnik. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Salim Merchant. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Anup Soni with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Riteish Deshmukh at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

