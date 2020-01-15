Ahead of Javed Akhtar’s 75th B’Day, Family Plans Grand Exhibition

Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday on 17 January is going to be a grand affair. Ahead of the special day, an exhibition of rare photographs, paintings, sketches, film posters, lobby cards and personal memorabilia of the scriptwriter, poet and activist titled The World of Javed Akhtar will be held at Nehru Centre art gallery on 16 January. Curated by photojournalist Pradeep Chandra and film historian SMM Ausaja, the show follows 75 Frames.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Shabana Azmi, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. A customized collection of Javed Akhtar pens was also launched. Among the guests present were Poonam Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, Divya Dutta, Salim Merchant and others.