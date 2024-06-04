ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics With Shikhar Pahariya From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding

"It’s been the best weekend," Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand pre-wedding celebration in Europe, dropped some pictures from the event on Instagram on 4 June. Janhvi's caraousel post also featured her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

The actor posted two pictures of herself and Shikhar walking hand-in-hand in Italy. Janhvi also shared how she is happy with the love her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi has been receiving. She captioned her post, "It’s been the best weekend (heart emoji) thank you for the love and memories #gratitude."

