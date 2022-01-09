ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: White Blanket of Snow Covers Kashmir Valley

Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.

Muneeb Ul Islam
Published
Photos
3 min read
Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.
i

Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by
fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January. While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.

  The Kashmir Valley was hit by a fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.
  While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.

Meanwhile, flight operations were disrupted at the Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility.

A white blanket of snow covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received
moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads. Snowfall
began late on Friday night, 7 January, in most parts of Kashmir and just after midnight in Srinagar city.

While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.

Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by
fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.

Normal life was thrown out of gear as the Kashmir Valley was hit by
fresh snowfall on Saturday, 8 January.

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

On Saturday afternoon, all incoming and outgoing flights to Srinagar
airport were cancelled due to poor visibility. Srinagar-Leh National
Highway and Mughal Road were reportedly closed for traffic due to
landslides triggered by the snowfall.
While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.

While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

The weatherman has forecast more snowfall in the next few hours and
has issued an orange color weather warning.

A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received
moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads.

A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received
moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads.

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

“Expect gradual decrease in rain/snow intensity from this evening
(8 January). There will be significant improvement in weather from
9 January onwards in J&K,” the official said.
While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.

While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

Earlier the weatherman had issued an orange warning for 8 January.

  Snowfall
began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after
midnight in Srinagar city.
  A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received
moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution:
green, which means no action, yellow (situation to be watched),
orange (government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed by the agencies).

The MeT (Meteorological) Department Official said the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday. “It may cause an avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.”

While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.

While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one feet and three feet.

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

The MeT office has urged people not to venture in avalanche-prone
areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper
ventilation of their rooms.
While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.

While the plains of Jammu witnessed heavy rains, people were forced to stay indoors without electricity as road links were snapped at many places.

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

Kashmir is presently under the grip of a 40-day long harshest period of
winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from 21 December. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long
‘Chilla Bachha’.

An auto moves in Kashmir Valley amid the snowfall

An auto moves in Kashmir Valley amid the snowfall

(Photo: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)

