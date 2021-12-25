In Photos: 'Chillai Kalan' Begins in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir is in a deep freeze as the forty-day long harsh spell of winter, locally called ‘chillai kalan’, began on Tuesday, 21 December, with the minimum temperature already sub-zero in the entire Valley.

The period, which begins from 21 December and ends on 31 January, sends shivers down one’s spine.

Chillai Kalan is a Persian term. Chilla means 40, Kalan means bigger. There are three chillas - The Chillai Kalan, the Chillai Khurd, and the Challai Bache.