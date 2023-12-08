Join Us On:
Pics: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's Birthday

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 79th birthday with family.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's Birthday
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday on 8 December with her family. The actor celebrated her 79th birthday with son Saif Ali Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan. The album also features Sharmila Tagore's grandchildren Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi. Kareena Kapoor, sharing pictures with her mother-in-law, wrote, "Mommy-in-law birthday's birthday." Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared photos and wrote, "Happy birthday Ammu."

Topics:  Sharmila Tagore 

