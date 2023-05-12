ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Pics From Sandeep Khosla’s Birthday Bash: Suhana Khan-Navya Nanda Spotted

Jaya Bachchan, Swara Bhasker, and Fahad Ahmad were spotted at Sandeep Khosla’s birthday bash.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Sandeep Khosla, who is one half of the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla duo, recently hosted a grand party to mark his 60th birthday. Here are some inside photos from the exciting party which was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. From Navya Naveli to Suhana Khan, many turned heads in their gorgeous ensembles when they arrived at the party.

Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Orhan Awatramani and many more attended the event.

Topics:  Sandeep Khosla 

3 months
12 months
12 months
