Inside Pics From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Royal Udaipur Wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24 September.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, earlier in September. The couple wore beautiful outfits designed by Manish Malhotra for their big day.

On 5 October, Malhotra took to social media to share some unseen pictures from the royal wedding.

