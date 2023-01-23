ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: INS Vagir, Indian Navy's Latest Submarine To Be Commissioned

The eponymous roots of INS Vagir can be traced back to another submarine in 1973.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
In Photos: INS Vagir, Indian Navy's Latest Submarine To Be Commissioned
i

INS Vagir is now in active service following a ceremony held at the naval dockyard in Mumbai on Monday, 23 January. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar was present at the ceremony.

The eponymous roots of INS Vagir can be traced back to another submarine that was part of the Indian Navy's fleet back in 1973.

All the Kalvari Class submarines, including INS Vagir, have been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and France-based Naval Group.

However, what sets INS Vagir apart is that it reportedly took the least amount of time to build, in comparison to other indigenously manufactured submarines, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

"She undertook her maiden sea sortie in Feb 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned," the press release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Navy   Indian submarine   Navy Chief 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×