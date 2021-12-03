ADVERTISEMENT
School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 1 December
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
Here is a glimpse of India this week.
From the Union government passing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal taking over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, here's a glimpse of India this week.
