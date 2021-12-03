ADVERTISEMENT
School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 1 December

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

Here is a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From the Union government passing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal taking over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, here's a glimpse of India this week.

