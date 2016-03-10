In Photos: Priyanka Gandhi’s Moments With Her Family & More
Here are some of the best photos of Priyanka Gandhi, the newly appointed Congress general secretary.
Here are some of the best photos of Priyanka Gandhi, the newly appointed Congress general secretary.(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

In Photos: Priyanka Gandhi’s Moments With Her Family & More

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday. It was first published on 10 March 2016.)

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), on Wednesday, 23 January, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While the Gandhi family’s daughter, is no who stranger to paparazzi, she also has several Facebook pages named after her. One of these pages, has been posting rare, archival photos of her and her family.

The Quint curates some of the best photos from the Facebook page.

Priyanka With Her Children Rehan and Maraya

Priyanka with her daughter Maraya.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
The cover-photo of Priyanka’s Facebook page with her son Rehan.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

Priyanka With Her Mother Sonia

Priyanka posted this mother-daughter photograph on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
Wedding anniversary selfie with Robert Vadra.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

The Rahul-Priyanka Duo

A childhood picture of Rahul &amp; Priyanka.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

From the Family Archives

Priyanka shared this intimate photograph with grandmother Indira Gandhi on 8 February.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
Family photo with father Rajiv Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
Little Priyanka and Rahul seen here with Indira, Rajiv &amp; Sonia Gandhi and estranged Sanjay &amp; Maneka Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

Priyanka’s Political Sojourn

Priyanka on the campaign trail.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
A much younger Priyanka.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
Priyanka Gandhi greeted by party workers on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

Rare Photos of the Gandhi Family

Sonia Gandhi with husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
A rare photo of Rajiv Gandhi with Indira Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)
A rare photo of Sonia Gandhi with Indira Gandhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@PriyankaGandhi.in)

