In Pics: Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony

Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a cocktail party and now the duo look radiant during their haldi ceremony. The couple are all set to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy on November 1.
- 01/03
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi look radiant in yellow.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
- 02/03
Many celebrities are attending the wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
- 03/03
Their wedding is taking place in Italy.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
