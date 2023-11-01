ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Look Radiant During Haldi Ceremony

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot on 1 November.

Actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have kicked off their wedding festivities with a cocktail party and now the duo look radiant during their haldi ceremony. The couple are all set to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy on November 1.

  • 01/03

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi look radiant in yellow. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Varun Tej&nbsp;and Lavanya Tripathi look radiant in yellow.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 02/03

    Many celebrities are attending the wedding. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Many celebrities are attending the wedding.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 03/03

    Their wedding is taking place in Italy.

    (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Their wedding is taking place in Italy.</p></div>
Topics:  Allu Arjun 

