In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Wife Gauri at Her Store
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone, including his own wife Gauri Khan, by visiting her store. Gauri, along with Raj Anand of Maison&Objet, hosted a cocktail evening. Shah Rukh Khan is often associated with a brand of romance unique to him and sometimes, that onscreen side of his comes out in real life as well!
Take a look at photos from the evening:
A video of Shah Rukh at Gauri’s store has been going viral. As Gauri speaks to Shah Rukh, the latter can be seen listening intently and then following her.
