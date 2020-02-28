In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Wife Gauri at Her Store
Gauri Khan hosted&nbsp; an event in Juhu.
Gauri Khan hosted  an event in Juhu.(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Wife Gauri at Her Store

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone, including his own wife Gauri Khan, by visiting her store. Gauri, along with Raj Anand of Maison&Objet, hosted a cocktail evening. Shah Rukh Khan is often associated with a brand of romance unique to him and sometimes, that onscreen side of his comes out in real life as well!

Take a look at photos from the evening:

  • 07
    Gauri Khan is an interior designer.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Shah Rukh Khan at the event. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Shah Rukh Khan at an event which was hosted by Gauri Khan Designs in Juhu. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    The entire team of the event.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Chunky Pandey among those who attended.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Gauri and Shah Rukh pose together with other guests.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Sussanne Khan, clad in a classic, minimal all-black outfit.(Photos: Yogen Shah)

A video of Shah Rukh at Gauri’s store has been going viral. As Gauri speaks to Shah Rukh, the latter can be seen listening intently and then following her.

