ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti On Her First Hike

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter went for a short hike. 

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from a hike that she and some friends went on recently. Her daughter Malti joined them too. Sharing photos from the Topanga State Park, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chorpa 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×