Triptii Dimri to Madhuri Dixit many celebrities walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp on Day 5 as well. Aditya Roy Kapur complemented Janhvi's red look in an all-black attire featuring a collared button-down shirt and matching pants layered with a blazer and a long jacket.