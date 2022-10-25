ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Kirron Kher Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Bash
Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar also joined the celebration.
Anupam Kher and wife Kirron Kher recently attended Amitabh Bachchan's star-studded Diwali celebration with their son, Sikandar Kher on Monday, 24 October. During the party, the Khers reunited with their old friends from the industry. Kirron also met her Om Shanti Om co-actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Taking to social media, the couple also shared some pictures with Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan from the party.
Take a look at the pictures here.
