In Pics: Katrina Kaif Joins Vicky Kaushal at the Screening of 'Bad Newz'

'Bad Newz' will release in theatres on 19 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
The makers of Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Trptii Dimri, held a special screening of their film in Mumbai on 18 July. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the family comedy drama will hit the big screens on 19 July.

Several celebrities from the film industry attending the screening, including the film's cast and makers. Actors Vicky and Katrina Kaif arrived together. Triptii, Ammy, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit, among others also marked their presence at the event.

