In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Saif and Kareena's son Taimur's birthday. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy." The celebrations took place at the Pataudi palace.
