Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday

Karisma Kapoor shared images with the birthday boy, Saif Ali Khan and sister Kareena.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Saif and Kareena's son Taimur's birthday. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy." The celebrations took place at the Pataudi palace.

Also Read

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Soak Up the Winter Sun at Pataudi Palace

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Soak Up the Winter Sun at Pataudi Palace

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×