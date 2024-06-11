ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey Party At Torii

Gauri Khan hosts star-studded party at Torii with close friends in Mumbai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Hindi Female

Gauri Khan went out with her close friends at her restaurant Torii in Mumbai. The guest list included Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday.

Gauri, donning a chic ensemble of a bralette, blue pants, and a beige blazer, looked stunning with dewy makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes. They were spotted outside the venue, adding to the star-studded affair.

Topics:  Gauri Khan   Maheep Kapoor 

