In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Attend Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at Alanna Panday's baby shower.

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. The event was attended by many from the Bollywood film fraternity. From Aditya Roy Kapur to Gauri Khan - many turned heads at the event.

  • 01/07

    Ivor McCray with his mother-in-law. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 02/07

    Ananya Panday. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 03/07

    Aditya Roy Kapur attends the event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 04/07

    Orry also wore grey for the event. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 05/07

    Gauri Khan also attended. 

    (Photo Courtesy: X)

  • 06/07

    Aliyah Kashyap with her husband-to-be. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 07/07

    Shanaya Kapoor with her mother Maheep Kapoor.  

    (Photo Courtesy: X)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Gauri Khan 

