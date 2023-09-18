ADVERTISEMENT
'Deeply Humbled': Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Impact Award

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year. He took to Instagram to share some of the pictures from the event: "Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage."

