In Pics: An Assamese Town’s Silent Protest Against CAA

Tezpur, a town on the banks of the river Brahmaputra near the Assam-Arunachal border, has made use of the Gamosa in a silent and spontaneous civil disobedience. The commercial town’s MLA is from the Asom Gana Parishad, which voted in favour of the amended Citizenship Act in Parliament.

Instead of overt protests, violence, or social media optics, the business community in Tezpur has put up Gamosas with anti-CAA messaging on shops.