In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Attend Filmfare OTT Awards In Style

Alia Bhatt won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards with her web debut, Darlings.

Actor Alia Bhatt, who arrived at the OTT Filmfare Awrds with her sister Shaheed won the Best Actor Award for her performance in Darlings. The actor stunned in a black ensemble. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee, won the Best Actor award for his role in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Sonam Kapoor, also attended the ceremony.

