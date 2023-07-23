ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Alia & Ranveer Promote 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' In Style

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on 28 July.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to release on 28 July. Helmed by Karan Johar the film revolves around the complexities of family dynamics. Moreover, Alia and Ranveer are busy promoting the film all over India. They were recently spotted at Kanpur and Bareilly.

