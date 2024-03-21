In Pics: Ananya Panday Shares Pics From Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Ananya Panday is thrilled as her cousin Alanna prepares to welcome a baby. Recently, Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. Ananya, a Bollywood star, attended the event and shared a photo on Instagram. In the picture, she poses with her cousins - the mom-to-be Alanna and Aaliya Washere. Ananya looks cute in a white printed dress, while Alanna shines in a white gown. Ananya captioned the post "Maasis and baby mama."