ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Ananya Panday Shares Pics From Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Alanna Panday's baby shower with Ananya Panday and others.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Ananya Panday is thrilled as her cousin Alanna prepares to welcome a baby. Recently, Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. Ananya, a Bollywood star, attended the event and shared a photo on Instagram. In the picture, she poses with her cousins - the mom-to-be Alanna and Aaliya Washere. Ananya looks cute in a white printed dress, while Alanna shines in a white gown. Ananya captioned the post "Maasis and baby mama."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Ananya Panday 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×