ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai walked for L'Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week with several other celebrities.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Aishwarya Rai graced the runway during Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show. She walked amongst some of the most popular celebrities in the world such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis and more. The actor wore a gold shimmering gown.

Also Read

Netizens Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Pictures From Cannes 2002

Netizens Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Pictures From Cannes 2002

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Aishwarya Rai   Aishwarya 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×