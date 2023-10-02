In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week

Actor Aishwarya Rai graced the runway during Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show. She walked amongst some of the most popular celebrities in the world such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis and more. The actor wore a gold shimmering gown.
