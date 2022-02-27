In Photos: Voters Turn Out for Fifth Phase of UP Assembly Polls
Here is a glimpse of fifth phase polling day in Uttar Pradesh.
The fifth phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections is underway on Sunday, 27 February.
The districts that will cast their vote in this phase are Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur. In addition, one seat in Raebareli district, where voting took place on 23 February, will also go to the polls in this phase.
UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party's biggest OBC face, is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district.
Here is a glimpse of how voters are turning out to exercise their franchise across the districts.
