ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Swara Bhasker Celebrates First Birthday Post Wedding With 'Fave Peeps'

Swara Bhasker was all smiles for the photographs.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share some wholesome pictures from her birthday celebrations. This marks her first birthday after her wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad. Swara shared a few lovely pictures as she celebrated the special occasion.

She captioned the post: "A year older, probably none the wiser, but a whole lot happier! Thank you for the wishes, greetings & kind words insta family! Sorry unable to respond individually to everyone.. but feeling so blessed and grateful to bask in the love of friends family & well-wishers! Celebrating a special b’day with my fave peeps in my fave dress from @mohammed.mazhar.official & a delicious cheesecake from @cocobloom.in"

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Pics: Swara Bhasker Stuns in Pakistani Designer's Lehenga for Wedding Reception

Pics: Swara Bhasker Stuns in Pakistani Designer's Lehenga for Wedding Reception

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×