In Pics: Swara Bhasker Celebrates First Birthday Post Wedding With 'Fave Peeps'

Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share some wholesome pictures from her birthday celebrations. This marks her first birthday after her wedding with politician Fahad Ahmad. Swara shared a few lovely pictures as she celebrated the special occasion.

She captioned the post: "A year older, probably none the wiser, but a whole lot happier! Thank you for the wishes, greetings & kind words insta family! Sorry unable to respond individually to everyone.. but feeling so blessed and grateful to bask in the love of friends family & well-wishers! Celebrating a special b’day with my fave peeps in my fave dress from @mohammed.mazhar.official & a delicious cheesecake from @cocobloom.in"

