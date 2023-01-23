In Photos: Shiv Sena Factions Pay Tribute to Bal Thackeray on Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, both factions of the party, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid tributes to him in different events.

Shinde-led faction unveiled an oil portrait of Bal Thackeray in the central hall of the state legislature in Mumbai, while Uddhav Thackeray paid a visit to his father's life-size statue near Mumbai's Regal cinema.

Shinde also paid a visit to the statue, and participated in Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award event organised by Department of Public Health, Maharashtra.