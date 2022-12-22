ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Shabana Azmi and Other Celebs Attend Vikram Gokhale's Prayer Meet
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on 26 November in Pune.
Veteran actor and former CINTAA President Vikram Gokhale passed away on 26 November in Pune. He was 77. A few weeks after his death, on 21 December, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) hosted a prayer meet in remembrance of the actor in Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors, such as Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil, and Rajeshwari Sachdev, among others, attended the prayer meet and paid tribute to the great actor.
Here are some pictures from the prayer meet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shabana Azmi Johnny Lever Dalip Tahil
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×