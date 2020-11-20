In Photos: Second Phase of Malabar Military Exercise

The exercise began on Tuesday, 17 November.

Second phase of the Malabar military exercise culminated on Friday, 20 November.
Second phase of the Malabar military exercise culminated on Friday, 20 November.

The exercise began on Tuesday, 17 November, with the participation of all four Quad alliance members – India, Australia, Japan and the US.

According to NDTV, the exercise began with the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the United States (US) Navy in the lead.

Advance air operations with MiG 29Ks from Vikramaditya of Indian Navy with navies of Australia, Japan and the US in the Arabian Sea as part of phase two of Malabar Exercise 2020.&nbsp; &nbsp;
(Photo: PTI)
Advance air operations with MiG 29Ks from Vikramaditya of Indian Navy with navies of Australia, Japan and the US in the Arabian Sea as part of phase two of Malabar Exercise 2020. &nbsp;
(Photo: PTI)
Advance air operations with MiG 29Ks from Vikramaditya of Indian Navy with navies of Australia, Japan and the US in the Arabian Sea as part of phase two of Malabar Exercise 2020. &nbsp;
(Photo: PTI)
Advance air operation take place during second phase of Malabar exercise.
(Photo: PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence/Twitter)
Advance air operation take place during second phase of Malabar exercise.
(Photo: PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence/Twitter)
USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group joins phase two of exercise #Malabar 2020 with Australia, India and Japan.
(Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Twitter)
Visuals from second phase of Malabar military exercise.
(Photo: US Pacific Fleet/Twitter)
