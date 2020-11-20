In Photos: Second Phase of Malabar Military Exercise

Second phase of the Malabar military exercise culminated on Friday, 20 November.



The exercise began on Tuesday, 17 November, with the participation of all four Quad alliance members – India, Australia, Japan and the US.



According to NDTV, the exercise began with the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the United States (US) Navy in the lead.