In Photos: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Attend 'Farrey' Screening

The makers of high-school drama Farrey hosted a special screening for their industry friends in Mumbai on Wednesday, which saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood in attendance.

Actor Salman Khan was also spotted at the red carpet premiere of the film, which marks the acting debut of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Kiara Advani, and Boney Kapoor were among several other celebrities who attended the screening.