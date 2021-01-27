Broken Pieces, High Security: Here’s How the Red Fort Looks Today

On India’s 72nd Republic Day, a large crowd of India’s farmers, who had been agitating at Delhi’s borders for two months against the contentious farm laws, deviated from pre-decided routes of their tractor rally and stormed into the Red Fort. This was unprecedented; the security forces could not prevent this from happening and violent clashes between the police and the farmers ensued.



In consequence, a day after the incident, the Red Fort looks different. Security presence at the fort has increased, and parts of the fort bear scars of vandalism, others of strife. Between litter left behind by protesters, police and press from the previous day, upturned vehicles, destroyed furniture, and security on alert, the Red Fort painted a different picture on the day after Republic Day.