Bathinda: Farmers at Gill Patti village celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, 19 November.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Protesting Farmers Celebrate as PM Modi Announces Repeal of Farm Laws
Since PM Modi's announcement, protesting farmers have been celebrating their success at the borders of Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 19 November, addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, announced that the Union government has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
Since PM Modi's announcement, protesting farmers have been celebrating at the protest sites along the borders of Delhi.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.