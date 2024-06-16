ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday In Australia

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie also joined the celebration.

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 15 June, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie had also joined the celebration.

In addition, Priyanka also penned a heartfelt note for her mother, which read, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."

