Mourners including, front row from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Edward, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during the funeral of Prince Philip.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at Windsor
The arrangements for the funeral were made keeping in mind COVID-protocols.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel. The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was draped in his 12 feet personal standard and decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen, as well as his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword.
The arrangements for the funeral were made keeping in mind COVID-protocols, and members of the public were asked to not attend or participate in any of the funeral events.
In a service intended to honour his naval career, the choir sang the hymn associated with seafaring, "Eternal Father, strong to save".
The ceremony was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The Blessing was pronounced by the dean of Windsor.
