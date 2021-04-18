In Photos: Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at Windsor

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel. The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was draped in his 12 feet personal standard and decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen, as well as his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword.