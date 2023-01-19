In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai's New Metro Lines
PM Modi had laid the foundation stones of these metro lines in 2015.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 19 January, inaugurated two new metro lines in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the inauguration.
After the event, they took a metro ride from Gundavali to Mogra station, and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers.
The new metro lines are Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7, which were built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore, reported news agency PTI.
The 18.6-km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line). The Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East), the report added.
