ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: People in Uttar Pradesh Cast Their Votes for Assembly Polls
Here is a glimpse of the polling day in Uttar Pradesh.
Voting is underway for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday, 23 February. Polling in this phase, which includes the five prime seats in the capital city of Lucknow, will span over nine districts and 59 constituencies.
Here is a glimpse of the polling in Uttar Pradesh.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×